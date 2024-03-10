Photo Credit: CBS

CBS announcer Kevin Harlan has consistently proven over the years that he can make just about anything entertaining. He proved exactly that with a truly awesome ad read for the new season of the show Halo on Paramount+.

One of Harlan’s signatures in the broadcast booth is when he changes the inflection of his voice to highlight certain words in a way that only he truly can.

That skill lends itself greatly to reading promos that would otherwise be quite boring for the average viewer. He showed this off on Sunday’s call of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship Game between the Drake Bulldogs and the Indiana State Sycamores.

“The new season of Halo is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+,” said Harlan between Indiana State free throws. “Watch Master Chief and his team of Spartans take on alien threats to save all of humanity. They told me to read it with some vigor and as a thespian.”

Kevin Harlan deserves a raise from CBS for this 'Halo' promo read. ???️ pic.twitter.com/gXjFwQ8UQ1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 10, 2024

It was honestly a pretty standard promo in terms of what Harlan actually said. But how he said it is what really makes Harlan stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Even Dan Bonner, the color commentator alongside Harlan for the game on CBS, had to give Harland his props for the call.

“Humanity certainly appreciates you,” Bonner said.

Well, humanity certainly did appreciate the extra “vigor” from Harlan. Viewers took to social media to praise him for the call, wholeheartedly agreeing that his unique inflections are a big part of what has made him so great for so long.

What makes Kevin Harlan great: He absolutely smashes this “Halo” ad read during the MVC Championship Game. Doesn’t matter if it’s the Super Bowl, the Western Conference Finals or a March Madness tune-up. Kevin Harlan is going to bring it. pic.twitter.com/YsDH1c0npa — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 10, 2024

Kevin Harlan could read my car’s warranty and I’d hang on every word

pic.twitter.com/uV2RthAiXj — PropSwap (@PropSwap) March 10, 2024

Nobody in the history of ad reads is better than Kevin Harlan. The undisputed champion. ? https://t.co/D0NrUEY03p — Owen (@Alakazam_428) March 10, 2024

"Humanity certainly appreciates it" -Dan Bonner ? https://t.co/a6SPXa1f4K — Terrence Oglesby (@T_Oglesby22) March 10, 2024

