Credit: WKYT

Sometimes, you don’t have to do much to sell a story other than explain exactly what happened.

So here’s footage of John Calipari walking his dog in a stroller and being asked for comment about his shocking decision to leave the University of Kentucky and become the new head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks’ men’s basketball team.

John Calipari walking his dog along Richmond Rd this afternoon. Declines to give a comment to Kentucky fans. “No, I don’t, I’m walking my dog right now.”@WKYT pic.twitter.com/J8yIndZmox — Lee K. Howard ☀️ (@HowardWKYT) April 8, 2024

“Hey coach, you got anything you want to say to your fans right now,” asked WKYT reporter Lee K. Howard as he approached.

“No, I don’t, I’m walking my dog right now,” responded Calipari. “I’m good, I’m good.”

Calipari then turned to his dog, saying “Come on, Paul,” before slightly turning back towards Howard to say “My dog is walking me.”

Paul then did indeed rejoin Coach Cal and they continued down the sidewalk.

Calipari finds himself as the center of attention after it was reported Sunday evening that he was finalizing a five-year deal to replace Eric Musselman in Fayetteville. His stunning departure ends a 15-year run at Kentucky that includes four Final Four appearances and a national championship. However, under Calipari, Kentucky has faltered in recent years, losing in the first or second round of the NCAA Tournament three years in a row, including a shocking loss to 14-seeded Oakland a few weeks back.

While many Kentucky fans started calling for his firing, Calipari took to his radio program a few weeks back to essentially plead for his job, leading many to believe he wanted to remain in Lexington. A few weeks later, however, he’s heading to an SEC rival.

No wonder his dog walks aren’t going to be peaceful for the time being.

This is right up there with Jimbo Fisher’s Christmas tree https://t.co/qbZuLtXMXA — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 8, 2024

The audacity to walk your dog in a stroller down a busy road when you know damn well you’re the most talked about man in the state at the moment is incredible. This is how I’ll choose to remember him. https://t.co/AsxeIFAmM8 — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) April 8, 2024

Walking your tiny dog while pushing a stroller in broad daylight when you’re the most talked about man in sports right now is so insane I have to respect it https://t.co/wKNM9ccKMo — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullivan9) April 8, 2024

[WKYT/Lee K. Howard]