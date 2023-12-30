With Holly Rowe electing to dedicate her focus to ESPN’s expanded women’s college basketball coverage — she’ll serve as the sport’s lead game reporter and an analyst on that sport’s version of College GameDay — the network has elected to expand the men’s college basketball role of Jess Sims.

The Worldwide Leader announced Friday that it had expanded the role of Sims, who will now serve as part of the network’s men’s college basketball coverage for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Sims will slide into a sideline reporter role for ESPN Saturday Primetime games and begin her new assignment as early as Jan. 13.

Sims, a fitness instructor, played Division III basketball at Trinity College. She had been an in-arena host and reporter for the New York Liberty of the WNBA (2021-23) and later joined ESPN’s football College GameDay programming in 2022. Additionally, she is an ongoing contributor for Good Morning America, a role that began this year.

“Jess has an incredible energy that connects with fans and viewers, and we’ve seen the impact she’s already had during her two years with ESPN,” said Meg Aronowitz, ESPN senior vice president of production. “Her background and passion for basketball will be a welcome addition to our robust roster of commentators on our men’s college basketball coverage.”

With Rowe shifting her focus to what ESPN described as her “passion project” with women’s college basketball, it opens up a new window of opportunity for Sims.

“It’s an absolute honor to be joining the incredibly talented Saturday Primetime team! Basketball was my first love, and it continues to shape the person I am both on and off the court,” said Sims. “I am beyond thrilled to be back on the court for the biggest games each week.”

[ESPN Press Room]