The Grand Canyon Antelopes saw their season come to an end Sunday night after a hard-fought 72-61 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Antelopes were leading with five minutes to play, but Alabama went on a 10-0 run over the final four minutes to secure their spot in the Sweet 16.

Grand Canyon had Alabama against the ropes on the court, but one of their biggest assets was a fan in the crowd who would scream at the top of their lungs whenever Alabama had the ball, or whenever Grand Canyon did something well.

https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1772074563787993357

To many, it was very reminiscent of last April’s NBA Play-In Tournament between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors, when Diar DeRozan, daughter of Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan, screamed at the top of her lungs whenever the Raptors were ready to shoot free throws, leading to the team going just 18-36 from the free throw line in a game that the Bulls won by four points.

While many found DeRozan’s daughter to be charming and funny while she did it, that sentiment was certainly not shared online Sunday night regarding the loud Grand Canyon supporter. It was also much less effective in this case, as Alabama went 16-22 from the free-throw line, which added to the annoyance.

Plenty of people on social media had something to say about the incessant screaming.

Grand Canyon is cool but can we remove the microphone from the shrieking child’s throat — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 25, 2024

The TBS production truck going through hell right now with whatever that screeching audio is near the announcers for Grand Canyon-Alabama. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 25, 2024

This Grand Canyon screaming fan needs to go — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) March 25, 2024

Fun game! But someone please check on the shrieking Grand Canyon fan. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) March 25, 2024

We send our condolences to the screaming Grand Canyon fan but we’re also happy we don’t have to hear them anymore.

