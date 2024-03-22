Bill Raftery was mystified during the ending of FAU-Northwestern. Credit: CBS

Bill Raftery is one of a kind. The longtime college basketball commentator is among his profession’s most beloved and the very best. Everybody was thrilled when he finally got the chance to call the Final Four for CBS.

Raftery’s signature style has made fans of all ages. So, with that in mind, here’s what’s also true: it takes a lot for Bill Raftery to have an on-air outburst or even something adjacent or otherwise. So when the Florida Atlantic–Northwestern finish commenced Friday, Raftery‘s palpable perplexment raised eyebrows everywhere.

The Owls and Wildcats traded blows late in the game, which eventually barreled to a stressful conclusion. With 26.2 seconds left, FAU had the chance to extend its lead to three points, but missed a free throw attempt. Northwestern’s Brooks Barnhizer brought the ball up, and after it didn’t work once, he made it work the second time and tied the game on a layup.

The ball found FAU’s Johnell Davis, who brought the ball up with anxious moments remaining. But Davis’ pace didn’t match the setting at all. Raftery noticed this almost immediately. “What’s he doing?” Raftery asked with two seconds remaining. Davis put up a shot from three-point distance that a Wildcat defender swatted away to end regulation, sending the game to overtime. But Raftery remained completely mystified.

“Why would he stop? Blow by and get to the rim!” the confused Raftery exclaimed. “You’re gonna get a good shot or find somebody!”

Colleague Grant Hill hypothesized Davis knew what he wanted to do before the situation presented itself.

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, and Grant Hill on the call for CBS. Raftery couldn't believe how Johnell Davis handled FAU's final possession of regulation. #MarchMadness 🏀🎙️ https://t.co/4OUw4Bw25u — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 22, 2024

Of course, the issue with that logic is that FAU did not need a three-pointer. A two-pointer was all they needed in a tie game with less than ten seconds left. Davis’ blunder came back to haunt the Owls, who lost 77-65 to the Wildcats in overtime.

Last year, FAU became the darling of the NCAA Tournament en route to a memorable Final Four run. This year, they wear the collar. Sports at its cruelest.

