A new edition of ESPN’s SC Featured docuseries will focus on Jim Valvano’s speech at the 1993 ESPYS.

Called The Speech, the feature “shares the details of Valvano’s life that became encapsulated in one incredible moment of determination as his health failed, to deliver his message to the world and launch a foundation that continues working to achieve his final dream — find a cure for cancer.”

Here’s a trailer, via ESPN’s release.

Here’s a comprehensive list of those interviewed in The Speech, including several members of Valvano’s family, Chris Berman, Mike Krzyzewski, Robin Roberts, Joe Theismann, and Dick Vitale.

Pam Valvano Strasser – Jim’s wife

Bob Valvano – Jim’s brother

Nick Valvano – Jim’s brother

Jamie Valvano – Jim’s daughter

Dereck Whittenburg – Member of Jim’s 1983 National Championship team

Bob Lloyd – Jim’s teammate at Rutgers University / former chairman of the V Foundation

Steve Binder – 1993 ESPYS Director

Dr. Joseph O. Moore – Jim’s oncologist

Mike Krzyzewski – Duke Men’s Basketball Coach 1980-2022 / Jim’s close friend

Joe Theismann – NFL Quarterback 1974-1985 / in the audience at the first ESPYs

Robin Roberts – Co-anchor, Good Morning America / ESPN Anchor 1990-2005 / 1993 ESPYS presenter

Chris Berman – ESPN Anchor / in the audience at the first ESPYS

Chris LaPlaca – ESPN Sr. VP Corporate Communications

Dick Vitale – ESPN Basketball Analyst / Jim’s close friend

Dr. Charles R. Rogers – V Foundation – Funded Researcher

George Bodenheimer – ESPN President, 1998-2012 / V Foundation Board Member

Steve Bornstein – ESPN President & CEO 1990-1999

John Lack – ESPN Executive VP Marketing and Programming 1992-1995

John Walsh – ESPN Executive Vice President 1990-2015

Rosa Gatti – ESPN Sr. VP Corporate Communications 1988-2013

Vince Doria – ESPN Sr. VP & Director of News 1992-2015

Michael O’Connor directed and produced The Speech.

Valvano was also featured in the Survive and Advance 30 for 30, which focused on his 1983 NC State national championship team. A biopic on Valvano, starring Ray Romano as Valvano, was reported on last year.

Valvano’s speech has gone down in history, and ESPN airs it yearly during V Week, which supports the V Foundation. While the speech itself has become truly iconic, many of the behind-the-scenes details about it don’t seem to get much attention. Maybe The Speech will give those details the spotlight they deserve.

The Speech will air Wednesday, July 12th at 7 PM on ESPN, and can be streamed on ESPN+. It will reair on Saturday, July 15th at 2 PM on ABC.

