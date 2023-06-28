ACC/SEC Challenge via ESPN

On Wednesday, ESPN announced the dates and matchups for the new ACC/SEC Challenge, the spiritual successor to the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Both the men’s and women’s challenges will consist of 14 games pitting an ACC team against an SEC team. Because the ACC has 15 basketball members compared to 14 for the SEC, the last-place teams from the ACC last season won’t be taking part (Louisville on the men’s side, Pittsburgh on the women’s). Men’s games will take place on Tuesday, November 28th, and Wednesday, November 29th, while women’s games take place on the 29th and Thursday, November 30th.

Here’s the listing of games. Network and broadcaster assignments will be announced at a later date.

Men’s Challenge

Tuesday, November 28th

LSU @ Syracuse, 7 PM

Missouri @ Pittsburgh, 7 PM

Mississippi State @ Georgia Tech, 7 PM

Notre Dame @ South Carolina, 7 PM

Miami @ Kentucky, 7:30 PM

NC State @ Ole Miss, 9 PM

Clemson @ Alabama, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, November 29th

Tennessee @ North Carolina, 7:15 PM

Texas A&M @ Virginia, 7:15 PM

Florida @ Wake Forest, 7:15 PM

Duke @ Arkansas, 9:15 PM

Virginia Tech @ Auburn, 9:15 PM

Georgia @ Florida State, 9:15 PM

Boston College @ Vanderbilt, 9:15 PM

Women’s Challenge

Wednesday, November 29th

Notre Dame @ Tennessee, 5 PM

Florida @ Georgia Tech, 5 PM

Vanderbilt @ NC State, 7:15 PM

Miami @ Mississippi State, 7:15 PM

Louisville @ Ole Miss, 9:15 PM

Thursday, November 30th

Missouri @ Virginia, 5 PM

Duke @ Georgia, 5 PM

South Carolina @ North Carolina, 7 PM

Arkansas @ Florida State, 7 PM

Alabama @ Syracuse, 7 PM

Boston College @ Kentucky, 7 PM

Virginia Tech @ LSU, 9 PM

Texas A&M @ Wake Forest, 9 PM

Clemson @ Auburn, 9 PM

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge ended after the 2022-23 season thanks to the Big Ten’s new media rights deals with CBS, Fox, and NBC. The ACC/SEC Challenge also put an end to the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Big Ten still takes part in the Gavitt Games against the Big East, and the eight-game slate for this season was announced last month. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the conference announced another head-to-head challenge, maybe against the Big 12, prior to the start of basketball season.

