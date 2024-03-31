CREDIT: TNT Sports

For the first time in school history, the Alabama Crimson Tide are going to the Final Four.

The Tide won the West Region Saturday night with an 89-82 Elite Eight victory over the Clemson Tigers in Los Angeles.

Before the game, the pregame show featured a discussion about Alabama radio play-by-play man Chris Stewart, who has suffered from a handful of health problems over the past few years but has made his way back behind the microphone.

It was only fitting that, after Alabama’s victory, his call was played on the postgame show, complete with a wonderful message from Ernie Johnson.

Alabama play-by-play voice Chris Stewart's radio call of the Crimson Tide's win over Clemson, with a touching lead-in from Ernie Johnson. 🏀🎙️📻❤️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/xUhqdeYV9i — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 31, 2024

“I hope you were with us in the pregame show. We told a poignant story, one that hits you [in the heart] about Chris Stewart, the voice of the Crimson Tide on the radio, and what he’s been through. A few years ago he suffered a stroke, he recovered from that. Then he needs a bypass. His organs start to shut down. They think this is the end, and somehow he survives that. Not only survives but returns to the mic. Tonight, for the first time in Alabama history, he had the chance to announce for the first time in history that the Tide would be heading to the Final Four,” Johnson said before throwing to the clip, featuring an overjoyed Stewart exclaiming, “Let’s get out of here and go to the Final Four!”

Stewart has been the voice of Alabama basketball for the past 11 seasons. Starting this season, he will be the new voice of Alabama football as well, replacing the legendary Eli Gold who spent 35 seasons behind the microphone for the Tide.

Alabama will face off against the UConn Huskies on April 6 in the Final Four.