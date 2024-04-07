Syndication: The Des Moines Register

No single player has done more to expand the interest in women’s college basketball than Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark. And South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley is well aware of the impact Clark has had on the game.

After leading her Gamecocks to victory against Clark and the Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon, Staley made a point to personally thank Clark during the trophy presentation for everything she did for the sport of women’s college basketball throughout her prestigious career.

“I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport. She carried a heavy load for our sport,” Staley said during the trophy presentation.

During her time with the Hawkeyes, Clark broke countless longstanding records on the court and provided some of the most iconic moments in the sport resulting in record viewership numbers. She turned women’s college basketball into must-watch television whenever she stepped onto the court, and Staley doesn’t see that stopping when she heads to the WNBA.

“It’s not going to stop here on the collegiate tour, but when she is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, she’s going to lift that league up as well,” Staley said. “So, Caitlin Clark, if you’re out there, you are one of the GOATs of our games and we appreciate you.”

Clark’s college basketball career is now over, but the effects that she had on the game will linger. And she’ll now have a chance to provide the same boost to the WNBA.