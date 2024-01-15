Feb 12, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Alexis Morris (45) drives past South Carolina Gamecocks guard Kierra Fletcher (41) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ pregame show will make an upcoming women’s basketball game the center of its attention. The highly-touted looming matchup between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 7 LSU is a big one in the world of women’s college hoops. If that weren’t apparent by their rankings, the pregame festivities surely will make it so.

An ESPN press release read that the show will air on Thursday, January 25, the first of five women’s games the show will cover this year. ESPN announced that Elle Duncan will anchor coverage of ‘GameDay.’ She will be joined by Andraya Carter, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe, and Rebecca Lobo.

A rise in interest in women’s basketball begets more significant coverage. ESPN’s effort here to cater to that market will likely be paid in full. Women’s college basketball has been on a very positive upward trend over the past few years. That’s being seen while women’s sports, in general, are booming in popularity in America.

You’ll look no further than LSU women’s basketball themselves for that. The team might be traveling this weekend, but they’ve got a lot of attention with them. The Tigers played the Auburn Tigers women’s hoops team on Saturday. Auburn fans packed the venue and set a new all-time attendance record for women’s basketball.

Look at this line for @LSUwbkb–@AuburnWBB ?? An Auburn women's arena record for attendance! pic.twitter.com/QA2TDzm6CY — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 14, 2024

Given their heavyweight status, LSU–South Carolina will probably attract a big crowd in Columbia, as well. Even after LSU’s loss today, they’re still a high-profile team and brand in the sport.

