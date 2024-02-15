Aug 12, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; CBS Sports personality Verne Lundquist does an interview at the CBS compound during a practice round for the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits -The Straits Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Bursaw-Press-Gazette Media via USA TODAY Sports

Verne Lundquist, a legend in the broadcast booth, has been a prominent voice on CBS for decades. He’s provided an immense soundtrack for the network, from college football to college basketball, a bit of the NFL, and a whole lot of golf. Lundquist has been an integral piece to CBS’ Masters Tournament coverage over the years.

CBS’ golf-centric X account, Golf on CBS, emerged with the news on Wednesday evening.

“Yes Sir! As Verne Lundquist gets set to call his 40th Masters on CBS in Aril, he has announced that it will be his final Masters for the network,” the account posted. They broke the news on X, the popular website formerly known as Twitter.

We last heard from Lundquist late last year. When CBS Sports sung their “SEC on CBS” swan song, “Uncle Verne” was there to say goodbye.

Back in 2018, some wondered if Lundquist was reaching the end of the road. Lundquist was adamant at the time, though, that he wanted to continue calling the signature tournament. Six years later, it appears we’ve finally reached the end of the road.

Lundquist’s retirement comes at a time when a lot of the old guard is starting to trickle out. In recent years, we’ve seen Marv Albert retire from calling games, and some wonder just how long Al Michaels has left either. Lundquist has been one of the most prominent sports voices for over four decades, and imagining it all without him might be difficult. But now, that might allow many to savor the opportunity to listen to Verne on what will be his Masters goodbye.

