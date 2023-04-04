The Connecticut Huskies are national champions after taking down the San Diego Aztecs 76-59 in the 2023 men’s basketball NCAA Tournament title game on Monday night in Houston.

Dan Hurley’s squad took a 12-point lead into halftime and led by at least five points the rest of the way. It’s the fifth championship in UConn men’s basketball history.

Jim Nantz had the television play-by-play call of the championship game on CBS, one last time. Here’s Nantz’s call of UConn winning the title:

"Hurley and the Huskies have their dreams come true!"- Jim Nantz ??️? #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/mgWU44DvxD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 4, 2023

“(Dan) Hurley and the Huskies have their dreams come true!”

Kevin Kugler had the play-by-play duties for Westwood One Radio, and here’s how he called the final seconds:

“Every dog has its day, and this day belongs to the Huskies! UConn has its fifth national championship in school history!”

Note: We’d love to add the UConn radio call, and please tweet us at @AwfulAnnouncing if you come across it.