Tony Romo came into Super Bowl LVIII with something to prove and he decided to do it the only way he knew how.

By singing.

The CBS analyst continued his much-debated pattern of quirky behavior during the big game, often singing his way into commercials.

Romo’s first musical performance came midway through the second quarter when he sang along to Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” heading into a commercial break. As one fan noted on X/Twitter, “Tony Romo trying to hit that same high note we all do singing in the car to ‘Rolling in the Deep.'”

Romo broke out into song a couple more times in the second half, once as CBS showed Taylor Swift in her luxury suite as Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” played.

Then, after the CBS broadcast showed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrating, Romo remarked, “He’s ready to party.” CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz set up Romo, remarking, “Well, you gotta fight for your right … ”

“To parrrrrty,” Romo sang, finishing the chorus to the Beastie Boys’ 1986 classic, “Fight For Your Right (To Party).”

Many fans came into the Super Bowl concerned about how Romo would perform on the sport’s biggest stage, given his penchant for quirky behavior.

CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus recently said he thought all the criticism was “undeserved,” but he admitted the network had told Romo to “calm down a little bit.”

Some people weren’t fans of Romo’s singing, generally advising he should not quit his day job.

However, Singing Romo had his fans out there.

Maybe Romo found his calling. He’s gone from predicting plays to turning the NFL broadcast into a karaoke jam.

