Tony Romo has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, as the CBS Sports color analyst’s calls and antics have been placed under a microscope during this year’s NFL playoffs. While Romo will undoubtedly be under the spotlight when CBS has the call for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 11, he’ll also be honored during the week in Las Vegas.

Romo will be honored with the prestigious 2024 Pat Summerall Award at the Legends for Charity gala on Thursday, Feb. 8. The ceremony occurs at Caesars Palace, the official NFL headquarters hotel, and benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Pat Summerall Award will be presented to Romo to celebrate his success in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and his broadcasting career with CBS Sports, which began in 2017. Howie Long (2023) and Erin Andrews (2022) were the last recipients of the coveted award, which is given “to a deserving recipient who through their career has demonstrated the character, integrity, and leadership both on and off the job that the name Pat Summerall represents.”

“I am incredibly honored to receive this award named for the legendary Pat Summerall,” said Romo. “He was the voice of my youth and helped me fall in love with the game of football. To be associated with him, as well as join this distinguished list of past honorees, is truly humbling. Supporting such an incredible cause and recognizing the important work being done at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital makes the award even more significant. This will be a special evening, and I look forward to continuing to help St. Jude in its mission to cure childhood cancer.”

