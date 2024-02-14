Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs line up at the line of scrimmage during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Television isn’t how it used to be. While over-the-air television still typically draws the biggest audiences, there’s no denying the impact that streaming is having. While it’s still unclear how far we’ll all go on this journey, the fact is that in the sports world, it’s already swept through. The NFL is no stranger to the streaming era, either.

Other sports leagues are chasing those dollars and offering their leagues on various platforms. Amazon Prime, Apple+, Paramount+, Peacock, and Max have all shown signs of getting into the game to varying degrees. Over time, this has presented some difficulties and issues. Still, we trudge on.

Retiring CBS Sports chair Sean McManus, credited with bringing the NFL back to the network in the mid-90s, is leaving the company after a lengthy and illustrious run. If there’s anyone who’d know the situation, it’s McManus. He recently talked to prominent sports media reporter John Ourand at Puck about how things are taking shape and what might develop in the future.

McManus told Ourand that while broadcast TV will “always” be the dominant device for showcasing, things have changed. He cited direct-to-consumer products and services and said they ensure the NFL is in their DTC category. He touted CBS parent Paramount Global’s work there, stating they’ve “done a really good job” of serving the broadcast audiences and Paramount+ audiences.

“The largest audiences will continue to be on broadcast television in the foreseeable future,” he added.

McManus isn’t wrong for believing broadcast TV will still hold all the cards. Conventional wisdom is the route to take until something significantly changes. While the NFL had a playoff game on the popular Peacock streaming service, and while one is coming to Prime, the broadcast networks will still stand the tallest.

[Puck]