On Thursday, CBS Sports announced broadcast plans for the 2021 college football season. In addition to what you already know and have been accustomed to for awhile now (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and Jamie Erdahl will call the SEC Game of the Week, Adam Zucker hosts the studio show), the network revealed their plans outside the top-tier SEC Game of the Week.

When CBS has an SEC doubleheader, the second game will be called by the trio of Noah Eagle, Aaron Murray, and Rick Neuheisel, with Jenny Dell reporting from the sidelines. CBS didn’t have any SEC doubleheaders last year, but when they did in 2019, Carter Blackburn was the play by play broadcaster. This year, it appears there are two doubleheaders: October 9th and October 16th. Eagle has also been tabbed to call “select games” on CBS Sports Network this year.

The Mountain West will also have a prominent role on CBS and CBS Sports Network this season. At least two of the conference’s games (not sure if we’re calling Air Force-Navy and Army-Air Force Mountain West games, Navy games, or Army games) will be on the broadcast network, called by Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, and Sherree Burress. Waltz, Taylor, and Dell will be the top broadcast crew on CBSSN during the weeks they won’t be on CBS proper.

CBSSN Navy games will be called by either John Sadak or Chick Hernandez, joined by Randy Cross and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch. Army games will be called by Jason Horowitz, Ross Tucker, and Tina Cervasio.

Other play by play broadcasters include Chris Lewis, Dave Ryan, Jason Knapp, Ed Cohen, Alex Del Barrio, Chris Hassel, and Michael Grady. Other analysts include Donte Whitner, Corey Chavous, and Sed Bonner, while Josh Martin, Brandon Baylor, Lindsay Rhodes, Desmond Purnell, Amanda Guerra, and Justin Walters will work as reporters.

Studio-wise, Zucker will be joined in the broadcast pregame, postgame, and halftime show by Brian Jones and Rick Neuheisel. Midweek, Zucker will host Inside College Football on CBSSN, with Cross, Jones, Neuheisel, and Taylor joining as analysts.

