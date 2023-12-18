The San Francisco 49ers’ easy 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday featured some unexpected drama following a seemingly innocuous sideline report.

Late in the third quarter, after 49ers star Christian McCaffrey ripped off a big run, the CBS broadcast showed an impressive downfield block by wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Sideline reporter Evan Washburn noted that Aiyuk’s blocking might get his name on a hard hat in the team’s wide receiver room. Receivers who get a big block get to sign the hat.

The CBS report showed a photo clipped from a Dec. 15 tweet by The Athletic reporter Matt Barrows.

Shortly after, Barrows pointed out the photo’s source.

“Hey CBS, thanks for using my hardhat Tweet and not giving me any credit,” Barrows tweeted.

Barrows later deleted the tweet, but as someone once said, the Internet is forever.

Barrows isn’t the first reporter to rightfully be upset when someone else used their information, photo, etc. without credit. In fact, any reporter who’s been around a while has probably encountered both sides of the situation. It’s become even more prevalent today, with social media often blurring the original source for a story or photo.

As one X user noted, “They’re professionals. They’re supposed to do it properly. Hope they do better next time.”

