Credit: CBS

Heading into halftime on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs used some lights-out plays to take a 17-7 lead on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

CBS’s halftime show had a lights-out performance of their own. Literally.

When CBS’s six-person halftime studio show appeared on TV screens, it was hard to see any of their faces due to a lighting issue.

The CBS halftime show, in the dark. pic.twitter.com/sRdZAroTv6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 28, 2024

Professionals that they are, the CBS crew powered through the technical difficulties to give their analysis of the first half. Credit to James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, and JJ Watt for not letting the lack of proper lighting through them off their game too much.

Thankfully for them, there were eventually lights and audiences could actually see who was doing all of that talking.

“Let there be light,” said Burleson once the lighting had returned.

The Chiefs eventually turned the lights out on the Ravens’ successful season by clamping down on Lamar Jackson and advancing to their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons with a 17-10 victory.

Hopefully, CBS works out the kinks because they certainly don’t want the lights to go out when they broadcast Super Bowl LVIII in two weeks. We already know how bad things can go when the lights go out in the big game.

[AA on X, CBS]