Jamie Carragher seems to struggle to connect with certain footballing giants. Lionel Messi doesn’t want to be near a television set that includes him and his friend Harry Kane, hangs him out to dry.

Facing a potentially disastrous exit from the Champions League, Kane came to the rescue, scoring two goals for Bayern Munich to secure a crucial win against Lazio. But Kane did not come to Carragher’s rescue during the postgame interview.

On the UEFA Champions League Today studio show, host Kate Abdo addressed a comment made by Carragher on the pregame show before interviewing the Bayern Munich forward. Abdo clarified for viewers that Carragher had mentioned speaking with Kane earlier in the week, and she wanted to ensure there was no confusion about the nature of their interaction.

Harry Kane didn't have to expose @Carra23 like that ? pic.twitter.com/8Y4YTqn6CU — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 5, 2024

As it turns out, that never happened.

“Uh, that is false,” said Kane.

The entire studio erupted in laughter as Carragher begged Kane not to do this to him.

“I’m telling everybdoy in America that we’re friends, we’ve got a great relationship,” said Carragher. “I can’t believe you’ve just done that to me.”

“We are friends, but I’m not gonna lie on national television,” replied Kane.

As it turns out Carragher doesn’t actually have Kane’s phone number, as he said that the two have exchanged direct messages on Twitter/X. They’re Twitter friends but not actually real-life friends. If Carragher called Kane, if begs the question if 1) he’d recognize the number and 2) he’d actually pick up.

“What I was saying before the game was that I was confident you were going to do the business today,” explained Carragher. I let slip that we had a little message today. And no, that wasn’t the full truth or the whole truth, but we did get in touch about 12 months ago, didn’t we?”

Poor Jamie.

Whether or not Carragher truly has Kane’s phone number remains a mystery. Nonetheless, this playful exchange perfectly captures the camaraderie and banter that permeate the world of football, especially on the UEFA Champions League Today studio show, as the CBS program has established itself as the premier destination for soccer analysis and banter.

