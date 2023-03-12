Greg Gumbel is known as one of the smoothest studio hosts in the business, but some college basketball fans found him a bit too smooth Sunday during the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show on CBS.

Just a couple of minutes into the show, after Gumbel announced the Alabama Crimson Tide as the No. 1 overall seed, he mentioned Alabama star Brandon Miller, who was discovered to have delivered the gun used in a fatal shooting allegedly committed by teammate Darius Miles and another man in January.

But Gumbel didn’t exactly address the situation directly. Instead, he awkwardly tiptoed around it.

“(Alabama) sidestepped a situation, involving criminal activity in which Brandon Miller was associated,” Gumbel said, appearing to choose his words carefully. “He was not charged, they are here as the No. 1 overall seed.”

"[Alabama] sidestepped a situation involving criminal activity in which Brandon Miller was associated… he was not charged… they are here as the No. 1 overall seed."- Greg Gumbel pic.twitter.com/FerwPRD4iH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 12, 2023

Miles, a former Alabama player, and a friend were indicted on capital murder charges in the case. Police investigated Miller’s role and he faces no charges.

It seems as though Miller’s situation had to be mentioned, but did Gumbel gloss it over too quickly? Should the studio crew have dealt with it later?

Basketball fans on social media immediately seized on Gumbel’s mention of Miller.

gumbel sounded like he didn’t see that before he read it and didn’t want to read it — Ryan Fisher (@RealRyanFisher) March 12, 2023

Such a bizarre and awkward way to begin this thing! — Jason 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 (@HoosierJDK) March 12, 2023

NCAA Selection Show begins with Greg Gumbel describing Alabama as a team that “sidestepped a situation involving criminal activity” to reach a 1 seed. This. Is. March! — Zac E. (@rzacellis) March 12, 2023

“Sidestepped” is a really interesting way to describe how Alabama has handled the Brandon Miller situation, Greg Gumbel. — Heath Cline (@heathradio) March 12, 2023

Lmaooooo Greg Gumbel talking around the Brandon Miller thing — The RU Screw Podcast (@RUScrewPod) March 12, 2023

Greg Gumbel made sure to mention the Brandon Miller and Alabama issue. Kid should be charged — Q (@Kwenten75) March 12, 2023

Good for Greg to say that. Alabama deserves the embarrassment. — Richard Scher (@rscher29) March 12, 2023

It was certainly a jarring way to start the selection show. And it’s perhaps a sign of what’s to come throughout the tournament as broadcasters grapple with how to address the situation.