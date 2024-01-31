Evan Washburn on The Awful Announcing Podcast with host Brandon Contes.

CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn said he’s “always impressed” by analyst Tony Romo’s insight, but he said he sees that vision long before the former NFL quarterback goes on the air, starting with production meetings.

Washburn appeared on the latest episode of the Awful Announcing podcast and discussed a number of topics, including his CBS colleague, Romo.



“I’m always impressed with just the way that he sees the game,” Washburn said. “You get windows of that when you’re watching him call games. I think that’s what you want from that position.

“The most important thing I think is to constantly be giving me the ‘why’ and not the ‘what.’ I think more often than not you do get that when you listen to Tony call games.”

It all starts with preparation, and Washburn says he sees Romo’s unique perspective in those production meetings.

“When I’m in those … meetings and we’re going through elements and he’s making points and he’s adding things … I think, ‘Oh wow, I didn’t see it that way,'” Washburn said.

“That’s kind of always what I judge games on, and those that do the job, whether it be mine or up in the booth, ‘Hey, did I walk away from that having a better understanding of the why and not just necessarily what happened?'”

Romo has had some rocky patches this season, drawing criticism from viewers for his poorly worded or even obvious comments. But he will be honored Feb. 8 in Las Vegas for his broadcasting achievements and his career as a player with the Dallas Cowboys, when he receives the 2024 Pat Summerall Award.

The award is given “to a deserving recipient who through their career has demonstrated the character, integrity, and leadership both on and off the job that the name Pat Summerall represents.”

After receiving the award, it’s back to work for Romo. He will be in the booth Feb. 11 for Super Bowl LVII on CBS.

