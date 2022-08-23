On Tuesday, CBS Sports announced their lineup of broadcasters for CBS Sports Network’s 2022 college football season.

The network’s lead broadcast team will be Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, and reporter Sherree Burruss, who was promoted last month to replace Jenny Dell (who herself was promoted to the SEC on CBS, replacing Jamie Erdahl).

Three new analysts and one new play by play broadcaster are joining the fray: Christian Fauria, Tom Herman, and Robert Turbin are the analysts, and Meghan McPeak is the play by play announcer. The release specifically noted that Fauria will be an analyst on UConn games.

Army games this season will be called this season by the trio of Jason Knapp, Ross Tucker, and Tina Cervasio. Knapp replaces Jason Horowitz, who took the Las Vegas Raiders radio job in July.

Navy games will be called by either John Sadak or Chick Hernandez, with Randy Cross joining as an analyst and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch as the reporter.

Additional play by play broadcasters are Alex Del Barrio, Chris Hassel, and Dave Ryan, while additional reporters include Brandon Baylor, Amanda Guerra, and Justin Walters.

Herman’s the latest ex-coach to make a pit stop in the broadcasting world, days after ESPN announced that Dan Mullen was joining as an analyst. Herman and Mullen each had contracts running through the 2023 season when they were let go by Texas and Florida respectively, and it wouldn’t surprise me if each left broadcasting after next season for a new head coaching gig somewhere.

[CBS Sports]