On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced their new radio play-by-play broadcaster: Jason Horowitz, perhaps best known for his work calling Army football games on CBS Sports Network. Last season, he also called some college basketball games on BTN and CBS Sports Network and called midweek non-Army college football games on CBS Sports Network.

Jason Horowitz has been named the Raiders' radio play-by-play voice, joined on the call for all Raiders games this season by Lincoln Kennedy. More: https://t.co/kXuyfSNCFp pic.twitter.com/HbOUNDFAyQ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 26, 2022

Horowitz also has plenty of radio experience with Westwood One and SiriusXM, hosting college football, college basketball, and NFL Draft coverage.

“As a kid, I used to pretend I was the voice for a team calling an epic interception, or the game-winning touchdown,” said Horowitz. “I want to thank Mark Davis and the Raiders organization for making that dream become a reality. I am humbled to join an historic franchise, following in the footsteps of the legends who have called games for the Silver and Black to the sport’s greatest fanbase.”

The long-time voice of the Raiders on radio was Greg Papa, who was let go before the 2018 season. Papa’s replacement, and the man Horowitz is replacing, was Brent Musburger, who left ESPN at the start of 2017 for a role at VSiN. In June, Musburger announced he was leaving the Raiders booth.

And now, it’s Horowitz’s job. He’ll work with Lincoln Kennedy in Las Vegas, who was Musburger’s partner during his four years with the team.

[Raiders]