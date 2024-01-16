On Tuesday, CBS announced its marathon pregame coverage for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, covering seven hours on the network.

Sunday coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET with NFL Slimetime, which normally airs on Nickelodeon and is hosted by Nate Burleson and Young Dylan. The pair “will preview the game with NFL highlights, interviews and game picks as football fans have never seen them before.”

At noon ET, CBS will air the annual Road to the Super Bowl NFL Films feature, spotlighting “the best of nearly 125 players and coaches wired for sound, focusing on the most exciting moments and the best teams on the journey to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.”

1 p.m. ET brings an hour-long documentary to Super Bowl Sunday. You Are Looking Live! will highlight the history of The NFL Today, featuring interviews with original cast members Brent Musburger and Jayne Kennedy, among others.

Here’s a fuller synopsis from the CBS release.

“YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE! The Show That Changed Sports Television Forever” is an original special about the story of The NFL Today – the groundbreaking studio show that altered the landscape of sports TV. Featuring interviews with the only surviving original cast members Brent Musburger and Jayne Kennedy, as well as current TV personalities, YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE! reflects on the show’s historic half-century of NFL studio coverage. Pete Radovich serves as coordinating producer. Produced by NFL Films and CBS Sports, and directed by Erik Powers and Chip Swain.

The NFL Today itself begins at 2 p.m. ET for its four-hour pregame show live from Las Vegas. The standard cast of James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, JJ Watt, and insider Jonathan Jones will be on-site. They’ll be joined by Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Matt Ryan, Jason McCourty, and Kyle Brandt, along with other guests.

Once 6 p.m. ET rolls along, the Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show begins, featuring pregame anthems, the coin toss, and team introductions.

The game itself starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, and will be called by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely join as reporters with Gene Steratore serving as the rules analyst. In Spanish, Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo have the call via SAP.

After the game, Jim Nantz will present the Lombardi Trophy during The NFL Today Postgame Show before coverage shifts over to CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ.

CBS will also have some coverage on Saturday, with the Super Bowl LVIII Countdown Show from NFL Films airing at noon ET and That Other Pregame Show, featuring Adam Schein, Kyle Long, Amy Trask, Brock Vereen, and Jonathan Jones, airing at 1 p.m. ET.

All Super Bowl weekend content airing on CBS can also be streamed on Paramount+.

None of this content is really a surprise to anyone who has watched Super Bowl pregame coverage in previous years. However, that doc about The NFL Today is an interesting addition to the lineup, and one we’re probably going to be keeping an eye on.

