Live boxing is coming to Peacock.

On Monday, NBC Sports announced a media rights deal with UK promotional company BOXXER, bringing live fights to Peacock. Select events will also air on NBC.

In the UK and Ireland, BOXXER has an exclusive rights deal with Sky Sports, owned by Comcast. The synergy between Sky and NBC has been most evident in NBC’s Premier League coverage over the last several seasons, including a graphics refresh more in line with Sky’s presentation.

BOXXER events air live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, after the leading UK sports broadcaster signed BOXXER as its exclusive British provider of boxing content in a landmark deal in 2021. The new partnership between BOXXER and NBC Sports will create a powerful extension to BOXXER’s and Sky Sports’ existing collaboration and provide trans-Atlantic distribution of Sky Sports’ world class production. The deal will see multiple BOXXER events per year added to NBC Sports’ portfolio of premium sport programming, which includes the Olympic Games, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, and much more. Together BOXXER and NBC Sports will develop a boxing offering for Peacock subscribers to enjoy with the ultimate goal to bring BOXXER events to the USA.

The first BOXXER event airing on Peacock in the U.S. will take place on Saturday, October 21, with a card headlined by Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez.

NBC has a history of airing boxing, which most recently includes 2015 Premier Boxing Champions events broadcasts. NBCSN (and before that, Versus) also aired a Fight Night series over the years. SportsWorld also aired boxing on NBC from the late-1970s through the early-1990s.

