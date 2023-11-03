Credit: Pardon My Take on YouTube

Aside from a brief appearance on TMZ and some content on her personal social media accounts, viral plane video lady Tiffany Gomas has laid low since her freak-out went viral in August. That changed Friday in an interview with none other than Pardon My Take.

The popular Barstool Sports podcast landed a sitdown with Gomas, who explained that she in fact did not see anything out of the ordinary on the plane. While viewers suspected extraterrestrials were around or some form of shapeshifter, Gomas said calling the man “not real” was merely “an expression of speech.”

“I didn’t see anything,” she said. “I got in a bit of an altercation, it got a little bit out of control. It was not my best moment.”

What did @Tiffany_Gomas see on that airplane? pic.twitter.com/CytIuPrjxb — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 3, 2023

Gomas, however, did reiterate some of what she said to TMZ when she chose not to address the specifics of her altercation with a man aboard the plane. Gomas made it sound as if legal proceedings were still in progress.

“There was just a really bad energy,” Gomas explained. “And I don’t want to get into all of the details of that … it’s ongoing and it’s probably not the smartest to get into that.”

As for the aftermath, Gomas emphasized that she wants the attention to go away. She is in marketing and real estate and while she works for herself, the drama has been unpleasant. Even her mother’s Facebook account got spammed while they were aboard the cruise she was flying to in the video.

“People think I’ve been trying to (embrace it) but I’ve been trying to dodge it, honestly,” Gomas said. “Obviously, I put out the apology video because I am really sorry to everyone on the plane. I disrupted a lot of people and I travel a lot and that’s just really not my character. It was just a wild situation I was in. And I did need to get off, but I just wish I had done it peacefully and not made some outlandish comments.”

Gomas said she was unprepared for how to do the necessary damage control after the video went around.

“I’m not an athlete, I’m not a celebrity, I’m not any of those things. So I didn’t know I needed to make a statement, I didn’t know I needed to do these things,” Gomas explained. “Yes, I’m in marketing, but I’m not in crisis management, I’m not PR. I did what I thought was right, and then it got a lot of backlash. I think no matter what I do, it’s probably not going to be right.”

At this point, Gomas is settled in for the long haul. She addresses the situation on her Instagram account occasionally and continues to work and fly like normal. She seemed to hope doing an interview could help tamp down the hype around her and the video.

“I think it will probably be a good two years before it truly goes away. And I will be a meme for the rest of my life,” she joked. “I get it. And at this point, it is funny. It is funny. It’s not funny what the passengers had to go through at all, but me and the outlandish **** I said is absolutely funny.”

If you had a Barstool Sports personality landing the viral interview of the year on your bingo card, salute. It might be time to go buy a lottery ticket or bet this weekend’s NFL games.

[Pardon My Take on YouTube]