If you’ve ever watched Seinfeld, there’s an episode where George Costanza (Jason Alexander) laments about his “worlds colliding.” And if you follow politics and are also well-versed in the world of sports media, perhaps that’s how you felt when a video surfaced on social media of Donald Trump complimenting Taylor Lewan and Will Compton of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.

In a video posted to X on Friday, Trump can be seen telling the former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman turned sports media personality that his “podcast is great.” This was, of course, ringside for UFC 296 for the Leon Edwards versus Colby Covington fight at Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

And saving our friend @stevewilldoit pic.twitter.com/mhARldPZNm — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) December 29, 2023

Lewan was visibly surprised that the former president had listened to him and Compton’s podcast and responded quickly, “We’ll have to you have you on sometime.” Trump said he would do it and to get his number from Dana (White).

Lewan had previously met Trump and Compton at a UFC event earlier this year, where they shook hands. However, their podcast, Bussin’ With The Boys, was not mentioned. While it’s possible that Trump could have listened to the podcast within the past six months, whether he’s actually listened to it is anyone’s guess.

This man didn’t know what a Dairy Queen Blizzard was, so it’s hard to fathom that he’d be listening to a podcast presented by Barstool Sports on the campaign trail.

While Trump’s praise for Bussin’ With The Boys might seem random, it could also be seen as a strategic move. By acknowledging a popular podcast with a younger audience, Trump attempts to appear relatable and in touch with current trends. Whether it’s genuine or calculated, well, that’s up for you to decide. We’re not exactly dealing with a reliable truth-teller here.

[Taylor Lewan]