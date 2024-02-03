Credit: Pardon My Take

Male friendship is a mysterious thing, but ESPN football analyst Booger McFarland is here to help explain.

In an interview on Pardon My Take released Friday, McFarland affirmed that he does not know and will never learn his friends’ birthdays. It’s just not necessary, the longtime NFL lineman explained.

“The only person’s birthday you should know is family members, kids and your wife,” he said. “Anybody else, if you know your best friend’s birthday or you home boy’s birthday, to me that’s a little weird because even though we’re best friends, we’re not finna exchange gifts. I’m not gonna call you and be like, ‘hey bro, happy birthday, let’s hang out.'”

McFarland explained that men bonding is much more simple than celebrating birth or catching up on the details of life. When McFarland and his buddies hang out, it’s straight to the point.

“Talk about the game, what do you want to order, what are we gonna eat, how much are we going to eat, and when are we going to do it again?” McFarland explained. “That’s it.”

In fact, McFarland remains surprised when his wife wants to know more about the men he calls friends than he does.

“It’s amazing the amount of questions my wife asks me (about my friends), like ‘well why’d they do that?'” he joked. “And I’m like, I don’t know, I never asked them.”

This hangout style will be familiar to men of all ages. But ignoring birthdays?

Birthdays are an opportunity to do exactly the eating, drinking and sports watching that McFarland championed. If it happens that way with Booger McFarland and his pals, it’s merely a coincidence. Because he will not be paying attention to such things.

