Barstool hosted the Barstool Sports Invitational on Wednesday evening, a college basketball event at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, pitting the FAU Owls against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers in one game, and the Arizona State Sun Devils against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the other.

The event was streamed exclusively on Barstool TV and featured Barstool Sports personalities Dave Portnoy and Dan Katz on the call.

The games themselves were largely unremarkable, FAU won by 13 and Mississippi State won by 15. However, the tone of the broadcast leaned heavily on gambling, which drew a mixed reaction across social media.

CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone was first to bring it to everyone’s attention, and from there, the reactions poured in.

While On3’s Andy Staples argued it wasn’t necessarily a big deal and that, “when the majority of viewers have action on it, give them action,” plenty of people disagreed with him.

College basketball reporter Jeff Goodman called it, “unwatchable.”

Another user brought up that the game was mostly about the Barstool personalities and not about the players, which is unfortunate.

Concerns about the long-term ramifications of gambling in sports being talked about so openly were also brought up.

Others noted how Katz or Portnoy were able to call two big-time college basketball games ahead of other aspiring announcers in the industry.

Matt Brown of Extra Points coincided that while he also doesn’t like it, this is likely going to be the new normal.

The entire industry has become more gambling-friendly in recent years, even though no major network has gone as far as Barstool, which may be ironic given the company won’t have a sportsbook anymore with Penn shifting to ESPN Bet.

