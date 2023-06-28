Jun 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The last of Trevor Bauer’s defamation cases has now come to a conclusion. Bauer dropped his appeal of his lawsuit against the new Deadspin earlier this year, and he saw one count of his lawsuit against The Athletic dismissed last December. Now, as per A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, Bauer has reportedly settled his remaining lawsuit against The Athletic and current freelance journalist Molly Knight (who was working for that publication at the time she sent the tweets that were in question in this lawsuit):

BREAKING: Former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has settled his federal defamation case against The Athletic (now owned by The New York Times) and former Athletic journalist Molly Knight. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 27, 2023

From the joint stipulation that was just filed: “Mr. Bauer has agreed that The Athletic’s clarification and the withdrawal of Ms. Knight’s tweets makes any further legal action unnecessary, and he has withdrawn his libel action against The Athletic and Ms. Knight.” — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 27, 2023

Perez went on to note the actual update applied by The Athletic:

Bauer, who’s now pitching in Japan following a complicated suspension from Major League Baseball, initially filed this lawsuit in March 2022. One count of it was dropped last December, but the other one remained. That has now been dropped. And that follows his May decision to drop his appeal of a lawsuit against the new Deadspin, with both of those sides paying their own legal fees. So it seems like the legal drama around Bauer is coming to a conclusion. But it’s certainly notable to see that happen, and to see this long-running case resolved with a settlement.

