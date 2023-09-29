Screen grab: Thursday Night Football

Kirk Herbstreit is one of the best analysts in all of football and Al Michaels is an undisputed legend.

But when it comes to their pairing on Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, something isn’t clicking.

The awkward dynamic between the duo of Amazon broadcasters was perhaps best exemplified by the closing moments of Thursday night’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. As head coaches Dan Campbell and Matt LaFleur met at midfield for a relatively rushed handshake, Herbstreit attempted to ask Michaels if he was sold on the Lions following their convincing 34-20 victory, which led to the following exchange:

Michaels: Quick little acknowledgment there amongst the coaches.

Herbstreit: You buying in?

Michaels: Am I buying in? I don’t know.

Herbstreit: I am

Michaels: Oh, buying into Detroit? I thought you meant buying into that flyby acknowledgment.

Al Michaels: Quick little acknowledgment there amongst the coaches. Kirk Herbstreit: You buying in? Al: Am I buying in? I don't know. Kirk: I am Al: Oh, buying into Detroit? I thought you meant buying into that flyby acknowledgment.pic.twitter.com/ky11pzLgnP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2023

Commentary on social media regarding the lack of chemistry between Herbstreit and Michaels hasn’t been hard to find in recent weeks.

Zero chemistry between Michaels & Herbstreit. Rough on the ears. Not sure what’s worse? The games they cover or their broadcasts? https://t.co/MqpcAiOb1o — BTJ (@BrianJoyce10) September 29, 2023

This Al Michaels/ Kirk Herbstreit dynamic isn’t it — Dominic Capocelli (@Capocelli_D) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are just so horrific together. When is their contract up? Amazon needs to fix this ASAP — young slime (@FinsOrDie) September 29, 2023

al michaels reminiscing on old sunday night football games. doing anything to distract himself from kirk herbstreit. — Blind Man (@BlindManBroncos) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels with Kirk Herbstreit…like fire and oatmeal… — MNTwinDan (@mntwindan) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels does not respect Herbstreit at all lol — kyle___hill (@kyle___hill) September 29, 2023

I think Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are good at their jobs. Michaels is definitely older, but he has some good moments still. They have 0 chemistry as a duo. It shows. — Matthew Cardenas (@Matt__Card) September 29, 2023

Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels go together like lamb and tuna fish — Sern (@2ndSatSports) September 29, 2023

To be fair, Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels haven’t had the most exciting games to call with relative blowouts in each of the last two weeks leaving them with more time than usual to focus on anything but the game in front of them. The only problem? Amazon’s upcoming slate of Thursday night games leaves plenty to be desired, starting with next week’s matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears. Michaels has never hid his feelings when he’s been disappointed with the quality of Thursday games and that may be the case again soon.

While plenty can change in short order in the NFL, Thursday Night Football might not have a game between two contending teams until Nov. 16 when the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals. Perhaps Amazon will get some help from Taylor Swift on Oct. 12 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos — although such a spotlight might only amplify the awkwardness of Amazon’s broadcast pairing.

[Awful Announcing on X]