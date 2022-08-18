On Thursday, Amazon revealed another part of their Thursday Night Football coverage – the theme song for the weekly game on Prime Video.

Here it is.

Amazon also made the theme available on Amazon Music, in case that suits you better.

The theme’s composer was Pinar Toprak, known for her work on Captain Marvel, Stargirl, McMillions, and Fortnite.

Here are a couple quotes from Toprak and Amazon’s Marie Donoghue.

“Pinar is a remarkable talent at the top of her craft, and a joy to work with. We believe she has delivered an epic and timeless theme that will elevate our presentation and become synonymous with TNF on Prime Video for years to come,” said Marie Donoghue, VP, Global Sports Video, Amazon. “It has been a tremendous honor and pleasure to be a part of Thursday Night Football, working alongside the inspiring teams at Prime Video,” said composer Pinar Toprak. “Our goal was to create a memorable theme that is both current and timeless. We leaned on the big brass and muscular energy of legacy scores, in combination with unique, lyrical moments, to achieve a feeling of heart and soul. I could not be more excited to share this new anthem with the world, and hope it will connect with fans and players alike as we make TNF history.

I get kind of a network TV college football vibe from the theme, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

[Amazon]