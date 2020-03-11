Former NFL star and current Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski is reportedly “deep in talks with WWE and close to finalizing a deal,” according to FS1’s Ryan Satin.

Satin — also the Editor-in-Chief at Pro Wrestling Sheet — reported the news during Tuesday night’s WWE Backstage, and added that Gronk could make an appearance in WWE on March 20 during Friday Night Smackdown in New Orleans.

“According to multiple sources, former NFL star, three-time Super Bowl champion, and current Fox Sports NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski is deep in talks with WWE and close to finalizing a deal. While the capacity in which he’d be used is unclear at this time, I’m told Gronk could be making an appearance in WWE as early as March 20 on Friday Night Smackdown in New Orleans.”

This news should come as a surprise to nobody. After all, the three-time Super Bowl champion played a very active role at Wrestlemania 33 for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2017, and the WWE reportedly tried to lure him away from football in 2018. Once Gronk retired last March, it seemed to just be a a matter of when, not if he’d officially join professional wrestling.

Gronk joined Fox Sports as an NFL studio analyst last October, and we should assume that he’ll still continue that job even if he joins the WWE.