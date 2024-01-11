Aug 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Riddle (pink/green trunks) and Randy Orton (black trunks) battle Omos (black pants) and AJ Styles (black/white pants) for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship during SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The popular WWE-A&E partnership will continue in 2024. On Wednesday, the company announced its plans for the newest installment of two popular TV series on the network: ‘WWE Rivals’ and ‘Biography: WWE Legends.’

The series will restart on Sunday, February 25.

Included in the bin for this next season of the ‘WWE Rivals‘ series are a few brand-new sets, many of which are intriguing. Triple H vs. The Rock, Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker, and John Cena vs. Randy Orton are among the several rivalries the show will highlight.

In the season premiere, the series will examine the infamous animosity between Superstar Triple H and The Rock, beginning with their heated rivalry over the WWE Championship in the early 2000s. The season continues wiht other iconic rivalries, including Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Undertaker vs. Shawn Micahels, John Cena vs. Randy Orton, Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian, as well as The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan.

Meanwhile, the popular ‘Biography’ series will add a few new subjects to a growing list of compelling characters. Orton, Roman Reigns, and Diamond Dallas Page are among the greats the show will examine.

The season begins with the enthralling life and career of the youngest world champion in WWE history, Randy Orton. Other Legends featured this season include Sgt. Slaughter, Scott Hall (Razor Ramon), Diamond Dallas Page, British Bulldog, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This is a pretty strong roster of rivalries and subjects. Kicking it off with Orton will be a fascinating test of how deep they plan to go into things this season. The show hasn’t really shied away from getting deep in the past. But with Orton, pre-2007, there were a lot of questionable incidents. His past immaturity made for a tough look for him at times. Will they be willing to examine that? In truth, it’s part of Orton’s story, as he went from a cocky third-generation wrestler who kept being on the wrong side of the coin into one of the company’s most enduring stars through multiple eras, at this point.

For the die-hards, it’s hard to imagine they get anything in these that was vastly unknown previously. But these are typically fun and it’s never been a bad thing to walk down memory lane.

