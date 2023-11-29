CM Punk’s return to WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ saw a huge ratings increase. Credit: WWE.com

After a busy and buzzing weekend, WWE’s ‘Monday Night Raw’ delivered a substantial number this week. The ratings and viewership figures are in, and ‘Raw’ surpassed its numbers from last week to score its biggest audience in several months.

Wrestlenomics reported an average viewership figure of 1,884,000 viewers this Monday. Raw also scored a massive 0.65 rating in the P18-49 demographic. It’s the highest viewership figure since before SummerSlam and the highest P18-49 demo rating since the night after WrestleMania 39 Night 2.

These are obviously up from last week’s figures, which were 1,459,000 and 0.49. They saw 29 and 34 percent increases, respectively, in each category week-to-week.

WWE Raw, Monday on USA Network:

1,884,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.65 pic.twitter.com/mACvSfX6ZB — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) November 29, 2023

The swell in interest came from a buzzing Saturday night in Chicago last week. Randy Orton and CM Punk both made their returns to the company. Both were met with incredible responses from the crowd and online after it all happened. So it’s no surprise that the buzz carried over and helped the show get a massive increase in viewership.

Strong numbers and ratings are hard to come by for WWE every Fall since the NFL owns the marketplace. ‘Monday Night Football’ routinely slams its competition, Raw included, so you’ll often see their numbers taper off this season. That was not the case this week, as they saw a significant upshot.

Next week’s figure will prove interesting to see how they can carry over interest from one week to the next. Seth Rollins will be scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn will face Drew McIntyre in two marquee matchups. Punk is not yet advertised for the show, but his allure may allow WWE to see another good number. It’s probably not likely to stay at this spot. That said, a number in the 1.5-1.6 million would still be seen as a win for this time of year.

