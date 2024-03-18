On Monday, Peacock released a trailer for an upcoming WWE documentary, Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal.

The documentary, narrated by Mark Calaway (better known as The Undertaker), will discuss “the remarkable career of the late Windham Rotunda also known as Bray Wyatt, one of the most skillful, tenacious, and creative WWE Superstars of all-time.”

Wyatt/Rotunda passed away last August at 36.

Here’s the full synopsis from the release.

Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda’s inspiring story unfolds. This documentary chronicles Windham’s incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE Superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire.

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal features interviews with his family members, along with Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Triple H.

Steve Conoscenti, who has produced and directed several WWE features over the years, directed the film. Paul Levesque (Triple H), Lee Fitting, Chris Kaiser, and Ben Houser all have executive producer credits on Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal.

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal premieres on Peacock, the home of WWE Network, on April 1. WrestleMania XL streams on Peacock in the United States less than a week later on April 6 and 7.