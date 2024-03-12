Screen grab: WWE

‘The Pat McAfee Show will be once again hitting the road in April.

On ‘Monday Night RAW’. WWE announced that McAfee, who is the show’s color commentator alongside longtime play-by-play man Michael Cole would be bringing a live broadcast of his show to WWE World, the company’s new WrestleMania week fan event, on April 5.

BREAKING: The @PatMcAfeeShow will be broadcast LIVE from WWE World on Friday, April 5! Don't miss the WWE World VIP Ticket Presale tomorrow at 10AM ET at https://t.co/yjRqdQRVYK — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024

McAfee, a longtime wrestling fan, has been with WWE since 2018 and has had matches at the past two WrestleManias, in addition to providing commentary for both shows.

Additionally, McAfee has had a handful of wrestlers on his show over the years, usually in interview segments. This likely will be the case on April 5’s episode, as it will be the day before WrestleMania XL and be taking place in Philadelphia, the home of the event.

When McAfee was hired to ‘College GameDay’ for the 2023 season, he and the rest of the ‘Pat McAfee Show’ crew would do Friday’s show from whichever city ‘GameDay’ was emanating from that week. This is the first time that the show has done a live broadcast during a WWE Premium Live Event, however, and could very well be a test balloon to see if they could do it again in the future.

Tickets for McAfee’s live broadcast from Philadelphia will go on sale Tuesday, March 12 at 10 AM.

[WWE]