As it turns out, WWE Raw soon won’t be the only place you’ll be able to find Pat McAfee on WWE programming.

With the release date for WWE 2K24 approaching, the company has made a series of announcements regarding the upcoming video game. That included Monday’s reveal of which characters will be available for download following the game’s March 8 release — a list that includes McAfee as a playable wrestler.

On Monday’s episode of Raw — which McAfee serves as a color commentator on — the former All-Pro punter reacted to the news and added that his crew of producers/co-hosts on The Pat McAfee Show will also be included in the game.

“I’m honored. This is ridiculous,” McAfee said. “My guys are also in the game as well.”

“Boston Connor’s in a video game?” Raw play-by-play announcer Michael Cole replied.

“I think so,” McAfee said. “It’s the dumbest life of all time. I’m incredibly lucky to be here. Thank God I’m allowed to be.”

Clearly this is a big kick for McAfee, who has showcased an impressive in-ring ability in multiple WWE matches over the course of the past few years. While it’s one thing to be included in the Madden franchise as a punter, it’s another to be featured in a pro wrestling video game, in which McAfee will have his own signature entrance and move set.

The inclusion of McAfee’s co-hosts is also an interesting twist and perhaps hints at future crossovers between WWE and The Pat McAfee Show. Following the 36-year-old’s return to the Raw announcing booth last month, it’s been impossible not to notice his social media accounts heavily promoting WWE and even live-tweeting shows.

As for the video game, unfortunately, those looking forward to playing with McAfee will have to wait. According to the WWE 2K24 website, the “Pat McAfee Pack” won’t be available for download until July 24.

