WWE NXT will have a new backstage voice. McKenzie Mitchell announced on X (formerly Twitter) Friday that she has been released by the company.

“Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for @wwenxt (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family,” wrote Mitchell, who is married to NXT play-by-play announcer Vic Joseph. “I’ve always said and firmly believe in ‘when door closes, another opens.'”

WWE hired Mitchell in 2019. She has served as the primary backstage interviewer on the company’s developmental show/quasi third brand, NXT. Prior to being hired by WWE, the Dexter, Missouri, native worked in Impact Wrestling. Her resume also includes stints working for the Fangirl Sports Network, Fox Sports West and the Scout Network.

It’s unclear if any on-screen talent, in addition to Mitchell, has been released by WWE at this time. According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, the company has also laid off members of its corporate office.

This marks WWE’s second round of layoffs since its merger with UFC to form the TKO Holdings Group was finalized in September. The initial round of layoffs consisted of approximately 100 employees.

