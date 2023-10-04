Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

When AEW’s Oct. 11 episode of Dynamite got moved to Oct. 10 due to TBS’ coverage of the MLB Playoffs, most figured WWE would put together a strong episode of NXT to combat its biggest rival.

But while the “Tuesday Night Wars” might be one-off, it’s clear WWE is taking the head to head competition to another level.

On Tuesday — one week before its highly anticipated showdown with Dynamite — NXT announced a loaded card featuring some of WWE’s biggest stars. Although NXT is considered a quasi-developmental brand, next week’s show will feature no shortage of main roster talent, including the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Asuka and Paul Heyman.

The future is now. With The Greatest of All Time @JohnCena in his corner, @Carmelo_WWE takes on his old rival @bronbreakkerwwe, who has @HeymanHustle in his corner, NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! ? 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/mJlrlSQZXM — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2023

BREAKING: For the first time ever, @CodyRhodes will be coming to #WWENXT NEXT WEEK and he has a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT to make! ? pic.twitter.com/0kt8n1ilbQ — WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2023

AEW, meanwhile, has already announced that next week’s Dynamite — dubbed “Title Tuesday” — will include the in-ring debut of former WWE star Adam “Edge” Copeland, who made his first appearance for the company at Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view. One would imagine that AEW will begin advertising even more high profile matches and stars between now and next Tuesday, beginning with this Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite.

From a WWE perspective, it’s interesting (albeit, not surprising) to see the lengths the company is willing to go to attempt to ensure it doesn’t lose a head-to-head ratings battle on its own night. While Dynamite beat NXT all but one time in the key 18-49 ratings demographic during the year-plus-long “Wednesday Night Wars” from late-2019 to early-2021, there’s something to be said for what the battle means to WWE when it has the built-in advantage of AEW coming to the night NXT usually airs on.

It’s also worth noting that while NXT is considered its developmental brand, WWE has made a recent push to improve the show’s ratings as it continues to negotiate its next TV rights deal. In recent months, the show has featured more main roster than talent than it previously did, including Lynch, who currently holds the NXT Women’s Championship.

The addition of Cena — arguably WWE’s most proven ratings draw — however, takes the show to another level. And it’s also fascinating to see Rhodes now go head-to-head against the rival company who helped co-found.

From an AEW perspective, it will be interesting to see how owner/booker Tony Khan responds, especially with the company coming off a cycle in which it’s run three pay-per-views in a six-week period. AEW may simply lack the star power that WWE has already advertised for next week, but it’s hard to imagine that will stop Khan from trying, as history would tell you that when there’s competition in pro wrestling, the biggest winner is often the fans.

