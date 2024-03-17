CREDIT: WWE

Since making his return to WWE in February, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been as polarizing as ever.

While some fans have found Johnson’s self-insertion into the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes feud, a story that WWE has spent nearly a year-and-a-half telling, to be unnecessary and self-serving, others have been thrilled to see one of their all-time favorites back in the weekly picture of WWE.

To Johnson’s credit, he’s been all in on this run. Upon realizing that a section of the fanbase was upset by his presence, the veteran wrestler shifted his tone from a babyface wrestler that the fans cheer to a heel wrestler who is meant to draw the ire of those watching.

Johnson has taken things one step further and has started cutting promos on X in addition to his televised promos on Friday Night Smackdown every week. Recently, it was reported by SEScoops that some of the other WWE wrestlers are upset that they have to adhere to strict TV-PG rules on social media and TV but Johnson can use foul language and make other comments that would be deemed over the line for anyone else in the company.

WWE’s broadcast partners and sponsors may also be upset with some of Johnson’s recent promos. Johnson isn’t letting it bother him, though. Saturday night on his Instagram he posted a clip from Friday night’s “Rock Concert” while also responding to the reports.

“Networks and ‘standards & practices’ have issues with my language, but I’d rather be real than not. I talk from the heart, shoot from the hip and try to always have fun. Enjoy the Rock concert,” Johnson said.

On one hand, it’s easy to understand why some wrestlers may feel it’s a double standard. On the other, it remains easy to see via reactions and impressions, why Johnson is still allowed to go out and cut the same sort of promos he would have cut 25 years ago, a completely different time for WWE.

Johnson will be in action during night one of April’s WrestleMania XL, teaming with Reigns to take on Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

[SEScoops, Dwayne Johnson]