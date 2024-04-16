Screengrab: ESPN

While Angel Reese’s bold personality might have shaped some opinions, her voice is undeniably a valuable asset. As the women’s game expands, so does its media coverage, and networks would be foolish to miss out on her unique perspective. Chiney Ogwumike and Aliyah Boston have already proved that playing and commentating can be a winning combination.

Reese dreams of joining the broadcast team someday while continuing her WNBA playing career. This ambition was made clear during her WNBA Countdown interview right before Monday night’s draft, where the Chicago Sky selected her No. 7 overall. As she finished the interview, Reese told Ogwumike, Carolyn Peck, and LaChina Robinson that she aspired to be in their shoes one day.

“We have a seat for you. Don’t worry about that.” https://t.co/Zvd6Ucm2rH pic.twitter.com/ZePjHv7a8b — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 16, 2024

“Hopefully, I’ll be here one day,” she said. “I want to do this.”

It didn’t take long for any of ESPN’s women’s college basketball personalities to inform Reese that they had a spot waiting for her. Network executives would almost certainly reflect that opinion. Perhaps after she finishes her rookie season with the Sky, she can provide coverage for next season’s women’s college basketball slate.

“Let us keep our jobs for a second, OK?” Ogwumike quipped.

It’s not that Reese would steal any of their jobs, but Ogwumike, who is at the top of her respective craft, recognizes just how special the former LSU Tigers star can be as an analyst. That’s why she’ll almost instantly have a seat at the table whenever she wants it.

“We have a seat for you. Don’t worry about that,” Robinson added.

The good news? ESPN’s women’s college basketball team is already welcoming. And if that weren’t clear already, the higher-ups at the Worldwide Leader would seem to agree.

[Awful Announcing on X]