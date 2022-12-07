Kenny Smith shoves Shaquille O'Neal into a Christmas tree on the 'Inside the NBA' TNT set.
Nothing beats the Inside the NBA shenanigans on sports television shows.

On Tuesday night, Kenny Smith shoved Shaquille O’Neal into a large Christmas tree on the Inside the NBA set during halftime of TNT’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers-Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Smith and O’Neal were racing to the big board, but Smith pushed O’Neal along the way, and the 300-plus-pounder went tumbling over some Christmas gifts into a tree.

Shaq returned to to the Inside the NBA desk and cleaned off pieces of Christmas tree on his face. Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson of course got plenty of laughter out of the moment. The big hit from Smith even led to a Derrick Henry stiff-arm clip making its way onto the program.

It seems that Shaq enjoyed the Christmas tree crash, though. He even took a dive back into the tree later by choice.

That’s outstanding television. Never change, Inside the NBA.

[Photo Credit: TNT]

