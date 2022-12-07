Nothing beats the Inside the NBA shenanigans on sports television shows.

On Tuesday night, Kenny Smith shoved Shaquille O’Neal into a large Christmas tree on the Inside the NBA set during halftime of TNT’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers-Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Smith and O’Neal were racing to the big board, but Smith pushed O’Neal along the way, and the 300-plus-pounder went tumbling over some Christmas gifts into a tree.

KENNY LAUNCHED SHAQ INTO THE TREE ?? pic.twitter.com/WBltT8jflx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 7, 2022

Shaq returned to to the Inside the NBA desk and cleaned off pieces of Christmas tree on his face. Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson of course got plenty of laughter out of the moment. The big hit from Smith even led to a Derrick Henry stiff-arm clip making its way onto the program.

Shaq cleaning off pieces of a Christmas tree on his face after getting wrecked by Kenny Smith. ??? pic.twitter.com/xWEiqYYZHl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 7, 2022

It seems that Shaq enjoyed the Christmas tree crash, though. He even took a dive back into the tree later by choice.

Shaq went for seconds 😂pic.twitter.com/4jbgBfB8mK — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 7, 2022

That’s outstanding television. Never change, Inside the NBA.

[Photo Credit: TNT]