All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 16
Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS2, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
College Football
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 10: Île D’Oléron Le Château-D’Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-De-Ré — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Tour de France Pre Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Golf
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
School of Golf: Chapter 18: U.S. Open Special — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Nick Dougherty’s Tee Time Tips: Gleneagles — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Event: VanZant vs. Waterson/Northcutt vs. Gail — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.
UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Light Heavy Hitters — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
DC & Helwani — ESPN2, midnight
UFC Top Ten: Slugfests — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLB
American League
Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland — Fox Sports Kansas City/STO, 6 p.m.
New York Yankees vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — MLB Network/YES/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Texas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 8:30 p.m.
National League
Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports San Diego, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Interleague
Minnesota at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Midwest, 3:15 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia — NESN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m,.
Baltimore at New York Mets — MASN2/SNY, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia — FS1/NESN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco — MLB Network/Root Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.
The latest
- SEC Nation won’t be on the road this fall, instead airing from ESPN studios and analysts’ home studios
- Twitter again got the NCAA football schedule wrong, citing Arizona State and Minnesota games (both not happening) as “live”
- Al Michaels will take some weeks off of NBC’s Sunday Night Football this season, with Mike Tirico filling in for him
- In addition to his Hall of Fame pitching career, Tom Seaver also worked more than 20 years as a broadcaster
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal, The Field House, Orlando, FL
Game 5: Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks — TNT/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 6:30 p.m. (Miami leads series 3-1)
Western Conference Semifinal, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets — TNT/Sportsnet, 9 p.m. (series tied 1-1)
Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
Shaqtin’ a Fool: 2019-20 Season Finale — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Heat/Bucks, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:15 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Lakers/Rockets, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:45 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NFL GameDay Season Preview — NFL Network, 9 p.m.
Fox NFL Sunday 2020 Season Preview — FS1, 10 p.m.
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles: Episode 5 (season finale) — HBO, 10 p.m.
Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 11 p.m.
That Other Pregame Show: Season Preview — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Western Conference Final, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 2: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Dallas leads series 1-0)
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
Connor McDavid: Whatever It Takes — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
Soccer
Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Chiney & Golic, Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zbin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Doubles — ESPN app, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN, noon
Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN, 7 p.m.
WTA Tour
Tennis Championship Istanbul, Garanti Koza Arena, Istanbul, Turkey
3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
Center Court: Generali Open (ATP)/Tennis Championship Istanbul (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
UEFA Nations League
Group Stage: Matchday 2
League C: Group 2, Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia
Armenia vs. Estonia — ESPN3/TUDNxtra, noon
League C: Group 2, Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia
Georgia vs. North Macedonia — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, noon
League A: Group 2, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
Denmark vs. England — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
League A: Group 3, Friends A, Solna, Sweden
Sweden vs. Portugal — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.
Fútbol Central — TUDN, 2 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
League A: Group 2, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium
Belgium vs. Iceland — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.
League A: Group 3, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
France vs. Croatia — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2;45 p.m.
League C, Group 1, GSP Stadium, Nicosia, Cyprus
Cyprus vs. Azerbaijan — ESPN3/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.
League C: Group 1, Stade Josy Barthel, Luxembourg
Luxembourg vs. Montenegro — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.
League D: Group 2, Estadio Romeo Neri, Rimini, San Marino
San Marino vs. Liechtenstein — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.
WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Los Angeles Sparks vs, New York Liberty — CBS Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces — ESPN2, 10 p.m.