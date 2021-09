All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 266 Countdown: Volkanovski vs. Ortega — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Nick Diaz vs. BJ Penn — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/YES, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Philadelphia — MLB Network/MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Monday Night Football, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Postgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Inside Line — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Adam Taliaferro — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: TJ Houshmandzadeh — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Bentley Evans — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a,m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Astanta Open (ATP)/Moselle Open (ATP)/Ostrava Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)