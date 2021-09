All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL

Preliminary Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Port Adelaide Power vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball

2021 Hall of Fame Press Conference — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip Off Celebration and Awards Gala — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Canadian Football League

Week 6

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts — TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 2

Kansas at Coastal Carolina — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Boise State — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

All Access With Miami Football — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Volleyball

Women’s

North Carolina State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

UCLA at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 8:25 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN, 11:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

European Tour

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills Country Club, Jennings, MO

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Ladies European Tour

Swiss Ladies Open, Golfpark Holzhäusern, Risch-Rotkreuz, Zug, Switzerland

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 5

FC Lorient vs. Lille OSC — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m./beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Main Card — Paramount+/Univision/TUDN, midnight

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Detroit — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox — NESN/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Cleveland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at New York Mets — MLB Network/YES/SNY, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle — Bally Sports Arizona/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC — FS1, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers — TSN1/KPDX, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR The Season — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL 360 With Melissa Stark: September 1th — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

The Timeline: September 11th (season premiere) — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: 09/11/01-20 Years Later — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Al Davis vs. The NFL — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s Doubles Final: Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs. Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares — ESPN, noon

Men’s Semifinal: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Daniil Medvedev — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Men’s Semifinal: Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev — ESPN, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx — Twitter, 8 p.m.