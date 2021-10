All Times Eastern

Boxing

Press Conference: Fury vs. Wilder III — ESPN/FS1, 5 p.m.

Countdown Fury vs. Wilder III — ESPN2, 7 p.m,

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR

Day Three — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown — FS1, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Mississippi State at Kentucky — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Missouri at LSU — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB Postseason

National League

Wild Card Game, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers — TBS, 8:10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Postseason Pre-Game Show — TBS, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit — Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans — Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southeast, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Golden State — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump (The Final Days) — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 4 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Preseason

New Jersey at New York — MSG Plus/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston — NHL Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg — TSN3, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota — Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim — NHL Network/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

NWSL

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Houston Dash — Paramount+, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

Semifinal, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Italy vs. Spain — ESPN2/UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals (Best of Five)

Game 4, WinTrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky — ESPN/TSN4, 8 p.m. (Chicago leads series 2-1)

Game 4, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury — ESPN/TSN4, 10 p.m. (Phoenix leads series 2-1)