All Times Eastern

Boxing

Boxeo Telemundo

WBA Fedecentro Title, Auditorio BB, Mexico City, Mexico

Axel Aragon Vega vs. Armando Torres — Telemundo, midnight

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 8

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Canadian Football League

Week 11

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Kentucky Big Blue Madness — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Michigan at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

College Football

Week 7

Marshall at North Texas — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Montana State at Weber State — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

San Diego State at San Jose State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Cal at Oregon — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

College Soccer

Men’s

Louisville vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 5 p.m.

Oregon State vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Utah vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Arizona vs. Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wisconsin at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas State — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Andalucia Masters, Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

SAS Championship, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

The CJ Cup @ Summit, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, NV

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series New York, Glen Oaks Country Club, Old Westbury, NY

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday, delayed)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Lux Fight League 17

Bantamweight World Championship, Showcenter Complex, Monterrey, Mexico

Marco Beltrán vs. Francesco Patrón — FS2, 7 p.m.

Combate Global

Ward vs. Roa, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Main Card — Paramount+, 11 p.m.//Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Live: Ladd vs. Dumont — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

M-1 Global MMA Live: Series 41 Highlights — Fubo Sports Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Championship Series

Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros — Fox, 8:07 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series Edition — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Boston at Miami — ESPN2/NBC Sports Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit — Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Golden State — NBA TV/Root Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: A Runner’s World — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at New Jersey — NHL Network/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Chicago/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

The Point — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s Quarterfinals 3 & 4 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

WNBA

WNBA Finals

Game 3, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sk — ESPN2/TSN2, 9 p.m. (series tied 1-1)