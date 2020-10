All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League

Preliminary Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Port Adelaide Power vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Lotte Giants at NC Dinos — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

Week 7

Georgia State at Arkansas State — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: South Carolina at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Boston College vs. Duke — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Scottish Championship, Fairmont St. Andrews (Torrance Course), St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

The CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

1st Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 12:45 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 249

Featherweights, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort, Uncasville, CT

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Championship Series

Game 5, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros — TBS, 5:07 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 3-1)

The Postseason Pre-Game — TBS, 4:30 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 8 p.m.

National League Championship Series

Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves — Fox/FS1, 8:08 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 2-1)

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox/FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 5 p.m,.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

When New York Was One: The Yankees, the Mets and the 2000 Subway Series — FS1, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

GM School — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Consistency and Chaos — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

LaLiga World — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Superlig-Turkish League Highlights — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic, Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Voices of Change — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC Sport Today, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Now or Never — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court: Sardegna Open (ATP)/St. Petersburg Open (ATP)/bett1HULKS Indoors (ATP)/Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3 — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Friday)