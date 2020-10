All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

Boxing

Lomachenko vs. Lopez Press Conference — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Football

Week 7

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 9:15 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, NV

The Charity Challenge — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Special — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Special — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Debuts — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Championship Series

Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros — TBS, 8:40 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 3-0)

The Postseason Pre-game — TBS, 8 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 11:30 p.m.

National League Championship Series

Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves — FS1, 6:05 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 2-0)

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 5 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight; League Championship Series — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Week 18

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC — WSTR/Fox Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution — TSN5/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City FC vs. New York City FC — WRBW/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union — WJLA/WPHL, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Nashville SC — KTBU/WUXP, 8 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United — WFOR/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire — Fox Sports North/WGN, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers — KMYU/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Los Angeles Football Club — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/YouTube TV/KRCA, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2020 Sounds of the Finals — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2020 Week 5 — FS1, 10 p.m.

Now or Never — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Copa do Brasil

Round of 16, Estádio Governador Plácido Castelo, Fortaleza, CE, Brazil

Fortaleza vs. São Paulo — FS2, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic, Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

One2One: Misty Copeland — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC Sport Today, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Now or Never — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court: St. Petersburg Open (ATP)/bett1HULKS Indoors (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Nations League

Group Stage-Matchday 4

League B: Group 4, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Finland vs. Ireland — TUDN, noon

League A: Group 1, Stadio di Bergamo, Bergamo, Italy

Italy vs. Netherlands — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

League A: Group 3, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal vs Sweden — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.